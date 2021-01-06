Although the holidays have come and gone in Goliad, the spirit of the season was felt at Goliad State Park & Historical Site during the month of December.
The park adorned its historic Mission Espiritu Santo location with figures depicting the key moments in the mission’s history in the month for its “History in Lights” exhibit. The figures cast shadows on the building through special lighting techniques used by the park, illuminating the trail with a tale of the venue’s history.
First to be depicted by the figures (and their shadows) is a historical nativity scene. The tradition of the nativity scene was started by Saint Francis in a Golopino, Italy, cave in 1223. Saint Francis’ followers, named the Franciscan Missionaries, then established Mission Espiritu Santo near Matagorda Bay in 1722. When they arrived on American shores, Franciscan Priests would work to convert the Native Americans to the Spanish way of life.
In 1726, the mission relocated to a more suitable location on the banks of the Guadalupe River in Victoria County. In 1749, Mission Espiritu Santo was established at its current location on the San Antonio River. The building of the church took approximately 25 years to complete, with the official dedication taking place on Dec. 12, 1777.
Another highlighted depiction is a rancher and his cattle, a key facet in life sustainment for residents of the time period. At the new location, agriculture was difficult due to the topography and low rainfall, which prevented the cultivation of irrigation ditches. Instead of agriculture, the mission focused on ranching as a way of sustenance, trading cattle products for crops and other goods.
At the height of cattle ranching, the mission owned 1.5 million acres, the largest cattle ranch before Texas existed. The Spanish cowboys, known as Vaqueros, worked the cattle and laid the groundwork for future Texas cowboys.
Mission Espiritu Santo was closed in 1830, the last Spanish Mission to close in Texas. In 1852, the mission was donated to the Presbyterian church, becoming the Aranama College. At the college, men were educated until 1861, when the students joined the Confederate Army.
The 20th century would feature the work of another group of figures in the exhibit. In 1935, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) began reconstructing the mission. The work would continue until 1941, when reconstruction was completed and the CCC men left to serve in World War II. Eight years later, the county and city of Goliad would give the mission to the State Parks Board, with the mission eventually earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.
Along with the figures, the mission itself was well-lit for visitors to check out during the exhibit’s run. A trail of lights walked visitors up and down from Goliad State Park headquarters to the mission’s confines, showcasing the historic site for all area residents.
For more information on the mission or Goliad State Park & Historical Site, call 361-645-3405.
