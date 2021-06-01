In the cycle of readings for the Sundays in the Easter season, the Gospel readings have come from the book of John, chapters 14-17. This section is known by scholars as Jesus’ Last Discourse. Jesus speaks to the disciples to give them support and guidance as He teaches and prays about His pending departure.
The disciples are about to go through a time of drastic change, fearsome challenges and dangers, grief and uncertainty. He teaches them to do as He has done, to be known by their love for one another, to serve one another, to abide in the Father and to expect hostility because of who they are. Then Jesus prays for them and by extension, for us.
All of this sounds familiar in this day and time. We are and have been living in a time of uncertainty and fear, behind closed doors, as it were. The arrival of a new epidemic disease, pandemic in fact, has brought many severe changes and anxieties, suffered through in isolation. We have heard competing authorities and had to choose how to react and keep moving.
Even now, as we begin to see the hope and light, we are in confusion. I’m sure the disciples heard differing voices influencing them as they moved away from Jerusalem: their families, the authorities, their own fear and exhaustion.
The disciples received the Holy Spirit, the Advocate, the Counselor to help them navigate life without the physical presence of Christ, their new normal. We received the Holy Spirit, too.
The disciples would have many encounters with people, faiths and cultures which were new to them. It feels like, as we come out of isolation, we too are faced with new rules, new situations.
We are now, at the beginning of the attempt to return to some kind of regular. Routine never sounded so good. Simple chances to see whole faces, to see smiles are treasures.
However, many have expressed hesitancy and anxiety. A surprising feeling, perhaps. Highly distressing for some. In the coming weeks and months, we will continue to hear all kinds of opinions, responses, and beliefs. We may disagree strongly with each other, as we have done throughout.
As we look for the way forward, what voices will we listen to? We will have to decide for ourselves. The disciples, in their new normal, had the Holy Spirit. We have the Holy Spirit. The Spirit is with us always, remembering and reminding us all Jesus taught. Jesus taught that God is love. God loves everyone. As we move forward, we can check ourselves by how we treat those with whom we do not agree.