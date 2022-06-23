Lyon lone superintendent finalist

Holly Lyon, who has served as interim superintendent of Goliad ISD since Stacy Ackley went on professional leave in March, was named the lone superintendent finalist by the school district’s board of trustees on June 2.
The seven trustees unanimously selected Lyon to replace Ackley, who resigned in May. A special meeting of the board of trustees has been called for June 27 with the hiring of a superintendent on the agenda.
Lyon was hired by Goliad ISD as its middle school principal in July. She was promoted to executive director of academic services in the middle of the school year.
Prior to coming to Goliad ISD, Lyon worked three years for Stride K12, a company that provides online and blended education programs.
As head of schools for Stride K12 in 2021, Lyon was contracted by Huntsville ISD to lead full-time virtual education for grades 3-12.
Lyon previously served as Texas senior special programs director and special education manager for Stride K12.
Lyon began her career in education in 2002 as a teacher at the Phoenix Charter School in Greenville. She taught third grade for two years (2004-06) in Campbell ISD before teaching third grade one year (2006-07) at Detroit ISD.
Lyon worked six years in North Zulch ISD as a fourth-grade teacher (2009-11) and director of instruction (2011-15) before becoming a program mentor for Western Governors University Teachers College-Texas in 2015.
Lyon was grant director for charter, magnet and SB1885 initiatives for Longview ISD for two years before joining Stride K12.
Lyon received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1999. She acquired a Masters of Science in Educational Leadership from Western Governors University in 2015.
Lyon completed the Superintendent Certification program this year with Texas A&M University-Texarkana.
