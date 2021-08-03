Sometimes, these days, it seems like people are stressed, anxious and angry. Sometimes, we get tired of making room for everyone else and all the attention and accommodation “they” require for us to coexist with them, much less to thrive and grow. Sometimes, it seems, we get tired of making room in every aspect of life.
We have been , and maybe still are, asked to stand back three feet, to wear masks maybe. Listening to the news can be particularly difficult if we are not going to walk around in anger and anxiety.
We have to take a step back and make room....make room for other opinions, if we are not to be cut off from those who think differently than we do. It can all be so emotional.
Family can be another arena in which we, out of caring and love, must make room. Boundaries can be challenging. How much do we do to avoid disagreements?
In work relationships and requirements, social interactions and all relationships whether political or personal (and sometimes political issues become personal) there is much to be tense about, much to trip us up in our efforts to love our neighbors.
Does it sometimes feel like turning to God only brings more of the same? Make room. Turn the other cheek, get the log out of my eye first, make room for the alien and the enemy. Heal the sick, feed the hungry, love everyone. How can any one of us do all that?
What are we leaving out in all of this?
Are we leaving out Jesus’ incredible love for us, each and individually? Are we forgetting to call on the Holy Spirit who dwells in us each one? There is that mandate we are given, love your neighbor…yes. But that is not all of it. How are we doing when it comes to making room for ourselves?
And most importantly; are we making room for God? We are to love our God with all our hearts, all our minds and all our souls. We must make room to attend to God, to do things that help us to feel His presence.
We must make room for things that give joy, not distraction or entertainment. We might make room for nature or silence, for sabbath rest, for prayer.
We cannot do the things we are called to do on our own. But there is good news…we do not have to. We cannot fix the world or our families or anything much all on our own. But there is guidance, help, strength and love for our journeys, individually or as a whole.
God makes room for each of us if we only ask.