A massive distribution in monthly revenue by the Texas comptroller’s office resulted in positive gains for area coffers.
On May 12, Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.06 billion in local sales tax allocations for May. The allocation amount is based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly, as well as sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.
In the city of Goliad, the net May payment from the comptroller was $81,873.90, up 7.25 percent from the May 2020 payment of $76,332.49. The positive payment was still not enough to make up a down start to the year, compared to 2020, as the year-to-date payment of $310,924.52 fell 12.83 percent.
Refugio County saw major gains, starting with its namesake city. Refugio took in $114,441.06, a rise of 15.18 percent from May 2020’s payment of $99,353.64. Thanks to the strong May, the city is back near 2020 year-to-date levels, currently down 2.59 percent from last year’s allocations.
Other county towns had smaller allocation amounts, but a large rise compared to a hectic 2020 economy. Woodsboro’s net May payment was $10,334.14, up 29.59 percent from May 2020 allocations. The town’s 2021 year-to-date payment of $41,034.64 is now nearly identical (down 0.47 percent) to 2020’s number of $41,229.94.
The town of Austwell took in $1,365.84, up 243.02 percent from May 2020’s gains of $398.18. The town’s year-to-date payment of $3,511.27 is now far ahead (57.47 percent) of 2020’s amount of $2,229.73.
State allocations were up 28.4 percent more than May 2020, and 21.9 percent more than pre-pandemic May 2019. All four state sectors received strong distributions, starting with state cities ($692.3 million, up 30.1 percent from May 2020) and transit systems ($217.9 million, up 24.8 percent). Texas counties ($62.2 million, up 20.6 percent) and special purpose taxing districts ($85.4 million, up 30.1 percent) also raked in some of the spoils from the comptroller’s office.
