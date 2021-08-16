I received another phone call, and have spent some time trying to answer the question of where the family is buried. This one has no definite answers that I can find, at least none that are easy to discover. I had to tell the lady in Florida that her guess was as good as anyone’s. She was looking for William Berry Campbell’s burial plot, and she thought it was buried in Oak Hill with the rest of his family, but there is no tombstone there to prove this, but he is not the only one in his family that has no tombstone and is supposedly buried there.
Now, if you are confused by the name, I have given you, I am correct in using the “Mc” on this gentleman, he is different from the William Berry Campbell that comes to Goliad in the late 1890’s. Confused? I was too, as I had just been doing some research on the W. B. Campbell before I received the phone call. But after checking on Ancestry.com, I was pleasantly surprised that Mr. McCampbell had arrived in Goliad County as early as, 1848. He had arrived in Texas in 1832, to Washington county, where about 1840 his wife dies, and he later moves on to Goliad.
So let me tell you about he and his children that moved to Goliad. He is the brother to the James McCampbell, who is the father of Thomas Powell McCampbell, who served as President of the First National Bank of Goliad.
William Berry McCampbell’s children were Nancy Jane, who married Alexander McRunnels Moore, and is buried in Oak Hill Cemetery with her husband, but no dates are on their tombstones. They are buried in with the Stormfeltz plots, and there are 5 unmarked graves in this plot this is a daughter and son in laws plot; Nancy ad A. M. Moore’s other daughter married Henry Spangle and the Spangle plot has 4 unmarked graves in it.
The next child was Mary, who married Benjamin S. Bridge. Now this family is “supposedly” buried in “Goliad Cemetery,” and what other cemetery could that be, except Oak Hill? Mary died about 1864, and I am not sure about Benjamin. They had three children according to the 1850 census, Wm. B Bridge, who is buried in Normana; and Ana E., buried in Papalote; and a son, Samuel P., who is buried in “Goliad Cemetery” according to Findagrave.com.
The third child was Jane, and she married J. W. Stoddard, who is listed in the mortality schedule for 1860, it says he died of Typhoid Fever, in Sept. 1859 he dies, and I find on mention of him being buried anywhere. I find Jane Stoddard died in Ramireno, Zapata County, but I find no grave anywhere for her.
The next child, a son, James Anderson, marries in Alabama, and his wife, Sarah F. Findley McCampbell dies in Alabama in 1857 and he moves to Texas in 1859. I can follow his life here in Goliad, by his Tax Records, from 1859 through 1880 and 1882 when he sold to tracts of land, first in 1880 to Stone Kyle and Kyle, then 1882 to J. Poitevent. He dies in 1897 in Live Oak County, but here again the family lore says he was brought back to Goliad County to be buried. I find no mention of his grave anywhere. In 2000, there was a series in the Corpus Christi Caller Times about James Anderson and his descendants, and my query came from one of his descendants that is mentioned in that article. When James A. died, he left his 2000 acres of land to his mulato daughter and her husband, and this was the basis for the Caller Times article.
Next in line was a daughter, Elizabeth Ann “Eliza” who married Samuel Kenney, in Austin County, in 1839. She died in San Antonio and is buried in Confederate Cemetery in San Antonio.
Then comes, Joanna Payne McCampbell, who dies before 1856, she marries Valentine West Swearigen. I can find no mention of any grave for her either.
William Shannon, the next to last child of William Berry dies in Live Oak County in 1897, and I can find no burial for him anywhere, either.
The last child, John Solomon McCampbell, dies in Corpus Christi and is buried in Rose Hill Memorial Cemetery in Corpus. He was a Judge in Nueces County prior to his death.
So, this completes the family of William Berry McCampbell that came to live even for a short time in Goliad. I have enjoyed hunting and digging, but I really am no closer now than I was in the beginning to know where James Anderson McCampbell or his father William Berry McCampbell were buried. I don’t think we will ever know for sure.