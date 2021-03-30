Mechanical wizards take stage

Mechanical wizardry took the spotlight this past week, as the Goliad County Fair began with a special agricultural mechanics show March 17. Ten different projects, ranging from animal housing to cooking, competed for the precious grand champion buckle.
At the end of an arduous judging process, Weesatche 4-H representative Landry Aleman took home the grand champion prize, startling the event judge with his barbecue pit project. Aleman’s way with words also earned him the showmanship award at the show.
Aleman’s project required a host of personal protective equipment, such as safety glasses, ear plugs, welding equipment, and protective clothing. The attention to safety detail earned him high marks, as the judge was looking for safe projects above all else. The project also required the usage of several tools such as a welding machine, cutting torch, bench grinder, and a drill press.
Finishing as reserve champion for the event was Taryn Schendel for a home accessories project, followed by Wyatt Cain, Kolby Janssen and Wesley Zappe in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.
Several of the projects were both useful and pleasing on the eyes, including Janssen’s Tensegrity fire pit project. The project required the usage of a 3/16-inch plate cut into an octagon shape, with square tubing at the base of the pit to create a diamond-shaped figure.
Projects also focused on wildlife that one may find in the Goliad area. Hayden Hernandez’s project was a deer blind, which he said he chose due to his love of hunting.
“My grandpa is a big part of that,” the 13-year old FFA student wrote. “I look forward to hunting with him every year, because he takes me whenever I want. We built this deer blind together. My grandpa has made a few in the past for ranches that he has worked for. I am so grateful that he has passed this building project down to me.”
Dillon Mellado’s project, a portable horse shed, showed a particular care for the animals that are an extended part of his family.
“The reason I decided to do it was because we have horse(s) and we needed something to help keep our horses from the heat and the cold,” Mellado wrote. “I thought I could build a shed to help other people who have horses or cattle keep them warm and safe. This shed means a lot to me because I have helped my step dad build a couple for our horse at our house. Our horses love these, especially when it is cold and rainy.”
Other projects spotlighted the farm lifestyle, such as Cash Fortenberry’s mineral feeder.
“I wanted to do something a little different where you could put out feed, a salt block and molasses tub all together, but keep it off the ground,” Fortenberry wrote. “So we decided to build this feeder on a skid where it would be easier to move around to different pastures when needed to … this project is important to me because this is something we needed to add to our ranch, and it was a good learning experience.”
