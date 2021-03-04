“A man is as he thinketh.” Those words were often spoken to Goliad County native, retired Colonel Austin Frederick, by his mother, Dovie Frederick, as he grew up.
Frederick, currently residing in San Antonio, credits his mother with being very influential and supportive of his endeavors telling him, “I want you to go to school.”
Throughout his 90 years, Frederick has lived by his mother’s motivating words which are based on Proverbs 23:7.
That same philosophy has guided him as he went from herding sheep for twenty-five cents a week and shining shoes for a nickel to several successful careers.
He was born on June 23, 1930, and grew up in Berclair.
Fond memories of his experiences in Berclair involve Chris Diebel and Bobby Ramsey who would invite him to go riding with them in Diebel’s red truck.
While attending high school, in Goliad, he competitively showed cattle in Beeville and hogs in Dallas and Houston. He graduated from high school in 1948.
Frederick continued his education at Prairie View A & M, majoring in Agriculture Education, and received his degree in 1952.
While there, he joined the Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC), becoming the first cadet colonel in the history of Prairie View.
Frederick married his then girlfriend, Barbara Shelton, in 1951. The couple had seven children.
During the summer he worked at the Nueces Hotel in Corpus Christi and at a cattle feed production facility in Houston.
He graduated from Prairie View in 1952 and entered into the military as a Regular Army officer, as a 2nd Lt., that same year.
Frederick received a master’s degree in business administration from the Ohio State University.
He studied the Vietnamese language for one year at the Language School in California.
In addition to English, Frederick can effectively communicate in the Vietnamese and Spanish languages.
During his 26 year career Frederick’s overseas assignments included Korea, Vietnam, Bolivia and Japan. He served as a Green Beret in Vietnam and as a training advisor to South Vietnamese officers and enlisted personnel.
While serving in Vietnam, Frederick was the briefing officer to the highest ranking Army Vietnamese officer at that time.
As a member of the Special Forces Unit, Frederick completed five jumps in Vietnam under combat conditions and two jumps in the Pacific Ocean.
Frederick also served as a military officer at the U. S. Pentagon in the personnel department as a military liaison officer to Congress.
After retiring from the military, Frederick was hired as an assistant vice-president with the duties of a commercial loan officer at Texas Bank in San Antonio. He remained there for 17 years.
During his time as a banker, Frederick was also a college professor in the business department of St. Philip’s College in San Antonio for approximately two years.
At the age of 88, he was still a skilled, avid golfer. His love of golf led to a meeting and photo opportunity with another avid golfer, the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.
The two met up at the Army Navy Country Club in Virginia the day after Frederick’s 88th birthday.
Today, the nonagenarian currently owns and operates a small ranch, with approximately 31 head of cattle, in Goliad County.
A deacon at the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, in San Antonio, he still drives himself and travels to Goliad periodically to check on his ranch.
He also buys and re-sells real estate, doing many of the improvements himself.
The key to longevity, according to Frederick, is staying physically active and making the right food selections.
When asked what words of wisdom he would give a young person today, Frederick echoed his mother, “A man is as he thinketh.”
He concluded with, “It’s all due to the grace of God.”
•bmartin@mysoutex.com•