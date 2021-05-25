Building a better Goliad is nothing new for Keli Miller.
The Main Street Goliad director has been laying the foundation for various community activities for years, and has been honored for her work by Goliad AF&AM Lodge 94. On May 6, the lodge gave Miller the Community Builder Award, recognizing outstanding non-masons who have contributed distinguished service to the city.
Miller has been in the director position since August 2017, but her Goliad roots go far beyond. She grew up in Goliad, graduating high school in 2012 with a long accolade list that includes 4-H and FFA accomplishments, track and cheerleading exploits, and being named Miss Goliad.
“I liked it, I really enjoyed it, I have a lot of great memories,” she said of her youth. “I was always involved with clubs and activities in school, so it wasn’t a hard decision to come and work here ... it’s nice to get back.”
She had no knowledge of Main Street programs, which promote events for residents and businesses alike, until her final semester at Houston Baptist University. In the spring of 2016, she gained an internship with Cuero’s program, instantly hooked with the new possibilities.
“I fell in love with that program over there ... I knew that was something I wanted to do as a career,” she said. “I was very fortunate whenever it opened up in Goliad, I just jumped on it and have been riding that wave ever since.”
Since taking the position in Goliad, Miller has been a driving force for community events, more than doubling the schedule of activities throughout the year.
“We’ve really amped that up, just trying to draw people downtown, because even if they’re not there to shop, and they’re just there for the event, they may see something interesting there for a friend or a family (member), and hopefully they’ll spread the word.”
One event that Miller is “very proud” of is the yearly Christmas tree project, implemented in 2017. Miller and her board received $1,000 at a national program conference in McKinney, using the funds to purchase a tent for a “Christmas tree farm,” along with artificial trees.
Once purchased, community members decorate the jagged green canvases, putting the trees on display around the county’s courthouse square for two weeks in December. Afterwards, the trees are donated to local families, with more than 75 given away thus far.
“It’s crazy, because I never tell them a certain style or design that they have to do on the tree, they just do whatever they want,” she said. “There’s not a single one in there that ever looks alike.”
The promotion won “best promotional event” honors from the Texas Downtown Association in 2018, another proud moment for Miller. She states that it’s “flattering” when officials from surrounding cities want to take the idea for themselves.
Main Street Goliad is continuing to pump up the calendar, promoting a Father’s Day car and bike show from 12-3 p.m. on June 19 at the courthouse square. The event will be “something fun for people to come out and enjoy,” with area food trucks and musical entertainment on-hand.
Through her works, and her new lodge honor, Miller reflected on what it takes to be a shining example of volunteer work.
“Honestly, just someone that’s willing to give to the community without asking for something in return. (A good volunteer) just wants to see the community grow and prosper and they’re just always willing to lend a hand, in any type of project.”
