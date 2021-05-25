STCH Ministries dedicated two buildings for the betterment of community this month.
The ministries dedicated the Petty Acres Children’s Center in Goliad, Texas on May 5. This building will serve as a multi-purpose building for our Homes for Families campus. There will be staff offices, a counseling office, play therapy room, commissary, gym and meeting spaces that will be used by the moms and children in care. We are thankful for the opportunity to build this building as it will enhance our impact on those we serve.
The ministries also dedicated the Jack Green Counseling Center in Victoria, Texas on May 5. The building is being named after Dr. Jack Green who was president of STCH Ministries for 25 years. Dr. Green was instrumental in starting the Family Counseling ministry and STCH Ministries is excited to name this new building after him. This office will serve as a regional counseling office where STCH Ministries counselors can minister to children, families and individuals. We are excited to see how God uses this new building to help change lives.