Appearing on the conservative news and opinion cable channel Newsmax, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd said the current administration and politicians in Washington, D.C. are intent on transforming the United States into a “Marxist-Communist state.”
Boyd was a guest on the Chris Salcedo Show on March 31 to discuss the Biden administration’s announcement that it will end the Title 42 immigrant expulsion policy that was enacted by the previous administration two years ago.
Boyd was asked by Salcedo about the Biden administration’s explanation for ending the policy.
“I don’t really pay attention to what the morons in Washington D.C. say,” Boyd told Salcedo. “They are trying to sell us propoganda as they transiiton us out of our free republic.”
Boyd, who has appeared several times on the show, then went on to say the Biden administration is “destroying the fabric of our society.”
“They are transitioning ourselves from a free republic to a Marxist-Communist state,” Boyd told Salcedo. “That’s what this really boils down to. People say Biden doesn’t have a plan. I’m going to call bull. He has a plan and his plan is working brilliantly. They are replacing our current population with this population of indigent servants. ... This not immigration. What this is is slave trade, where we are importing a peon class into our country, and we’re going to pay dearly for it.”
When contacted by the Advance-Guard, Boyd said he has spoken with top government officials who have confirmed what he said on the show.
“I have received information from high-ranking members of the U.S. Border Patrol and and the Department of Homeland Security as well as my understanding of history and what has gone on in the past,” Boyd said. “We are obviously doing what other countries have done in the past in order to transition. The only difference is some of those countries were open about it.”
Boyd referenced the European Union as an example.
“You can still find it on the internet,” Boyd said. “They actually had discussions in the governmental forum and they discussed the transition to a socialist paradise, which is communisim.”
Title 42, which is set to end in late May, is a pandemic-era border restriction that has led to the rapid deportation of hundreds of thousands of migrants. Boyd and others fear the lifting of Title 42 will lead to more undocumented immigrants entering and remaining in the U.S.
Boyd, who said the federal government is purposefully “purging all conservative employees,” holds disdain of politicians on both sides of the aisle..
“There are some people in the Republican Party who believe in freedom,” Boyd said. “But, unfortunately, more and more get up there in Washington and Austin and they become part of the club.”
