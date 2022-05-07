Brenda Moses was re-elected mayor of Goliad by a convincing margin over challenger Trudia Preston in the May 7 general election.
Two Goliad ISD bond propositions were narrowly defeated as only 14.56 percent of the county’s registered voters went to the polls.
Goliad ISD Proposition A, calling for $38 million for upgrading school facilities was defeated 420-401. Proposition B, which called for $35 million for a new middle school campus was defeated 422-398.
All results are unofficial until they are canvassed.
Mary Gleinser maintained her at-large alderman seat for the city of Goliad. Challenger Lydia Flores was elected to the second at-large alderman seat.
Moses received nearly 75 percent of the vote in the mayor race by defeating former mayor Trudia Preston by a 222-77 margin.
Gleinser was the top vote getter among the four candidates vying for the two at-large alderman spots. Gleinser received 127 votes, while Flores received 119.
Incumbent Yvonne Ramirez and challenger Dennis Yates each received 98 votes.
