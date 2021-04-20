An April 6 court session in Goliad County ended a near three-year ordeal, as the murder trial of Daniel Mendoza has come to a conclusion.
Mendoza was found guilty by a Goliad jury on all three counts in his case, including a first-degree murder count that carries a maximum sentence of 99 years in prison. He was also deemed guilty on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with child endangerment.
Jury deliberation on the charges against Mendoza lasted less than 15 minutes before the guilty verdict was returned. The counts stem from a June 2019 incident wherein Mendoza shot Nathan Cortinas, 20, and Brianna Bexley, 18. Cortinas passed away in the incident due to multiple gunshot wounds, suffering seven shots. Bexley was hospitalized after a single gunshot wound.
Cortinas and Bexley’s infant son was in the back seat of the car at the time of the incident, but remained unharmed. Goliad County Sheriff’s Office representatives said at the time of the shooting that there had been “bad blood” between Mendoza and his victims. Mendoza fled the scene after shooting, eventually being apprehended by deputies the next morning in front of Goliad’s Circle K location.
The five-day trial had four witnesses called to the stand on the first day, March 31, including the lead investigator on the case, Sgt. Donna Starry, as well as Bexley.
After the verdict, the punishment phase featured arguments from the prosecution and defense on the nature of Mendoza’s sentence. The prosecution, pointed by State Attorney Tim Poynter, recommended the maximum sentences. A counter from the defense (led by former Victoria County district attorney Stephen Tyler) was that if Mendoza displays good behavior while in prison, he should get 50 years rather than the 99.
Further jury deliberations on the subject resulted in the maximum punishments for Mendoza. On top of the 99 years, to be served in state prison, each of the three counts carries a separate $10,000 fine.
