2022: Year in Review

The year 2022 brought change to Goliad County.
Goliad Independent School District welcomed a new superintendent and new administrative personnel at all three of its campuses.
Two new faces will appear on the Goliad County Commissioners Court as the results of the 2022 elections.
The City of Goliad announced the 2023 arrival of a major retail store, and the Goliad County Fair Association proudly unveiled its new facility.
The county survived its driest six-month period on record and county firefighters worked overtime to extinguish numerous brush fires due to the drought.
Shining most in 2022 were two of Goliad County’s youngest stars, who shined on national and worldwide sports stages.
Here’s a look back at the top stories in Goliad County for 2022:
Goliad ISD
• Goliad ISD Superintendent Stacy Ackley took a leave of absence amid controversy in May.
A mother of a Black high school student claimed before the board of trustees that her daughter was bullied by a white student and the target of racial slurs. Other parents voiced similar complaints.
Ackley and Goliad High School Principal Missy Gimble later resigned.
• Voters rejected two Goliad ISD bond propositions by narrow margins in May.
• Holly Lyon, who served as interim superintendent after Ackley’s resignation, was named to replace Ackley in June by the Goliad ISD Board of Trustees.
• In December, trustees unanimously rejected a tax abatement proposal by Weser Solar.
City of Goliad
• Brenda Moses was re-elected mayor in May, defeating challenger Trudia Preston with nearly 75% percent of the vote.
• In January, Goliad city council invited Texas Department of Transportation officials to inspect the underpass area on U.S. Route 183 on the south side of the city.
The city worked with TxDOT during the summer to develop a renovation plan for the area, which will include native Texas trees, plants and flowers. The renovation began recently.
• In February, Goliad City Administrator/Secretary Jill Shelton resigned after one month on the job, citing “differences of opinions with certain council members” as a reason for her resignation.
• The city announced in May that a Tractor Supply Company store will be built in Goliad with a February target date for its opening.
• In July, the city approved funds from the American rescue Plan Act of 2021 to go toward the construction of a new firehouse for the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department.
• Keli Miller, director of Main Street Goliad; Kristin Billo, president of the Goliad Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors; and Susie Clapsaddle, secretary of the Goliad Chamber of Commerce, were among the 50 honored by Coastal Bend Publishing at the inaugural “Women of Distinction” event in August.
Drought of 2022
• Severe drought conditions more than doubled the amount of brush fires in the county over the first six months of the year.
One fire in January burned over 1,600 acres near Fannin.
• The first six months of 2022 were among the driest on record for Goliad County as ranchers were forced to liquidate their stock.
The county received only 2.23 inches of rain through June 3.
Goliad County
• Goliad County joined other counties in declaring an “invasion” in July due to the crisis on the southern border.
The county received nearly $2 million in grants from Operation Lone Star and used the funds to add personnel and equipment in response to the increasing number of undocumented persons traveling through the county.
• Russell “Rusty” Friedrichs was removed as Goliad County auditor in April and replaced by Leigh Lockwood.
• County commissioners approved the purchase of the vacant Goliad Funeral Home building at 414 W. Ward Street and making it the new home for Goliad County EMS.
• County commissioners approved solar farm tax abatements for the Keys Hollow and Clip Road projects in August. Commissioners also tabled discussion of approving a tax abatement for the Weser Solar project.
• Mike Bennett was re-elected county judge with 57% of the vote. Bennett defeated challenger Mary Ellen Flores. David Young ousted incumbent Alonzo Morales for the Pct. 2 county commissioner office.
Goliad County Fair
• The 20,00-square-foot Goliad County 4-H & FFA Exhibitor Hall was completed in time to make its debut at the Goliad County Fair & Rodeo.
• The Goliad County Fair brought in a record amount of $342,656 in its Sale of Champions.
Sports
• Goliad’s Aerianna Segura won the Class 3A Big School powerlifting state title in March.
• Goliad’s Kyla Hill won the Class 3A triple jump gold medal at the UIL State Track and Field Championships in May.
• Goliad High School graduate Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler finished second at the USATF Combined Events Championship in May and finished 11th in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in July.
• Goliad High School graduate Matthew Kutz was selected to the 2022 USA Shooting National Junior Trap team in March and captured the junior men’s national championship trap title, a gold medal as a member of the USA Junior World Cup trap team, and bronze medal at the 2022 Shotgun Junior World Championships in Croatia in September.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•