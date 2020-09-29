GOLIAD – Goliad County leaders hope that their request for approximately $5 million in Community Development Block Grant mitigation funds will help pay for construction of a new emergency medical services building and fire department on land donated by the Goliad Independent School District.
“We have another grant that’s in the works for in the neighborhood of $5 million,” said County Judge Mike Bennett. “There’s a 1 percent buy-in, and we can do 1 percent. This would include (funding for) a new EMS (facility) and fire station, among other things.”
GISD offered a parcel of land to the county next to the city’s water tower for construction of the facilities if it meets the Texas General Land Office’s (GLO) criteria for a grant.
“The school board has said with this grant it may have to be in a low income area, but Goliad ain’t but a mile and a half long,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns.
“That would be a great place,” Bennett said. “It’s close to the school, but it’s not in a low income area. So that will be their call, and if it has to be in a low income area then we’re probably back here (considering a different alternative).”
Bruns said he hoped the small size of Goliad would be taken into consideration when the GLO makes a decision regarding the grant.
“It’s what we talked about before – they make the rules,” Bennett said. “It’s the golden rule (those with the money make the rules).”
The commissioners court voted to seek the grant and seek clarification on how the size of the city might impact location requirements...
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.
https://coastalbendpublishing.com/mysoutexmembership/subscribe/