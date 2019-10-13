A bit of Brexit comes to lunch

GOLIAD – A group of 32 people from the United Kingdom – all sharing a love for country music – toured Goliad Friday.
It was led by travel agent 75-year-old tour guide George Pick of Leicester, England.
“This is our 30th tour of Texas,” he said.
It also will be his last.
“As you can see,” he said, glancing at the group waiting in line to order food at the Blue Quail, “we’re now the senior generation.”
This was the first time he has visited Goliad.
“I was looking for something a little different,” he explained, “because we always go to Fort Worth, San Antonio, Bandera, Austin. I found Bootfest (in Victoria). I thought ‘this is interesting,’ something different for the group, so I included Goliad.”
The group’s itinerary in Goliad included the hanging tree, the courthouse and Presidio La Bahia.
In previous years, Pick has led tours to Florida, Wisconsin and California. “But we kind of call Texas our second home,” he says.
In addition to his and the ages of his clientele, Pick explains another reason for calling it quits is the effect Brexit is having on the currency exchange.
“Brexit” refers to an earlier referendum in which Britain calling for England to break away from the European Union, which is supposed to become final Oct. 31.
The decision has split the country in half, polarized its politics and has led to what some observers call a nationwide constitutional crisis of leadership.
Observers say that while the last day of October will be decisive, the exit probably will be extended; a second referendum might then be in order.
Pick says those who favor leaving the E.U. mostly are the older generations while the country’s young favors remaining in the E.I.
The uncertainty has had a significant effect on the exchange rate.
“When I was putting this tour together, the exchange rate was $1.32 to the Pound sterling,” he says. “Now, it’s closer to $1.19. So, for this tour I’m taking a loss.”
He says his group’s fascination with country music started when they were youngsters attending Saturday afternoon matinees that featured singing cowboys – Roy Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy, Gene Autry.
And, that much of country music stemmed from Irish and Scottish folk songs.
The group represents Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
“It’s a lovely group to have,” he says, “its been with me for many, many years.”
So loyal are the group members that Pick had no need to advertise.
If this is his last tour – he was keeping the option open – that Goliad was on the tour, he said, was significant.
