GOLIAD – “We choose this time, because it is a time, of all others, when Want is keenly felt...”
Charles Dickens
A Christmas Carol
Dawn was still only a promise Dec. 19 when Tony Kouba and the first of 23 volunteers opened the doors of the Goliad County Outreach Food Pantry.
Thursday was the culmination of three days of frenzied preparation. Registered customers – Outreach president Kouba prefers his volunteers refer to them as “clients” – shop inside the pantry on the first Thursday of each month but on each third Thursday the volunteers distribute sacks of groceries to clients who form a cue in their vehicles.
“Since January, 2,471 Goliad households, representing 5,306 individuals have taken advantage of the food program, Kouba says.
The 19th was a third Thursday, the last giveaway of the year and only six days before Christmas.
West of the building, cars and trunks had been forming a line for an hour before the 7:30 a.m. opening.
Inside the building, volunteers were getting the paper sacks of groceries in place.
Each client this day would get their choice of a turkey, a chicken or a ham along with a grocery sack stuffed with stuffing, cranberries, cornbread, pie crusts, oranges, bread, pastries, corn, jello pudding, walnuts, pistachios and green peas.
“Each sack represents about $32 worth or groceries,” Kouba says.
He bought the frozen turkeys from H-E-B in Victoria.
“I took a preliminary trip, two weeks ago, to explain the Outreach program to the grocery manager. On his next visit, be bought about $4,000 worth of turkeys, rotisserie chickens and hams.
Thirty minutes before opening the gates, volunteers had almost everything arranged. The sun was shining beneath a clear blue, 28-degree sky.
Time.
Just before the first vehicle pulled, up, Kouba reminded the volunteers ”Remember, wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”
The first client, in a two-tone pickup, pulled up to the dock. Many of the vehicles in line already had their back doors open.
Before handing over the foodstuff, a volunteer wearing a Santa stocking cap checked that the client was registered.
Each driver had to sign for the food.
Kouba admits that it’s possible to abuse the system. “But, that’s between them and God.”
Outreach has 200 registered households; volunteers prepare for 150 to show up.
A vital part of the program was missing that morning but their presence was palpable.
“This organization only can survive with donations,” Kouba says.
Donors include high school organizations, local service clubs and churches.
“We’re extremely blessed by the volunteers and those who donate,” Kouba says.
The Christmas clients agree.
“At this festive season of the year ...it is more than usually desirable that we should make some ... provision for the Poor ... who suffer greatly at the present time.”
Charles Dickens
A Christmas Carol
