A county divided

In another volatile Goliad County commissioners court meeting on Sept. 26, the county sheriff threatened a criminal investigation of the county/district clerk’s office and the county judge ordered a deputy to force the Goliad County Democratic chairman to be seated or be taken out of the courtroom.
Tensions during the meeting escalated to the point where Pct. 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards asked a visibly frustrated Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett, who angrily raised his voice on several occasions, to “tone it down.”
The kerfuffle originated from the July discovery of several bank accounts that existed outside of the county’s depository bank without the knowledge of County Treasurer Bryan Howard.
Howard said at the Aug. 11 commissioners court meeting that Goliad County Clerk/District Clerk Mary Ellen Flores was aware of the accounts, which were discovered at Prosperity Bank. The county’s depository bank is Goliad National Bank.
The dispute culminated Thursday with a subpoena, drafted by Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter and signed by Bennett, delivered to Flores’ office, commanding Flores to produce “any monthly statements and account holder
information concerning any account associated with County of Goliad, District Court Registry” from July 2022 to September 2022.
The subpoena calls for Flores to produce the information to the commissioners court at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Both sides blamed politics as the root of the contentious debate. Flores is challenging Bennett for the county judge’s office in the Nov. 8 election.
“This is nothing but a political dirty trick,” Flores said in a statement to the Advance-Guard. “It is unfair not only to me but a waste of time and resources for the citizens of Goliad. I am disappointed that some would twist and spin facts to have it seem there was some type of impropriety occurring. There was not.”
During the Sept. 26 commissioners court meeting, Bennett called on Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd to speak on the legal aspects of the matter.
“These are the type of things I really don’t like to be involved in, because they tend to get mired in the politics of everything that’s going on,” Boyd said. “But as sheriff, I have an obligation and a duty when there’s a problem to stand up and to tell you about it, because this is the county and we are holding other peoples’ money and things must be done correctly.”
Boyd said he has met with outside counsel and had determined that a crime has been committed.
“There has been an ongoing and criminal episode taking place as a result of these funds being held in a bank that is not the bank of record and by not providing the information to the auditor as required by law.”
Boyd asked Howard and County Auditor Leigh Lockwood if they had received documentation of the transfer of the accounts to the bank of record. Both said they had not.
Boyd said the court could determine Prosperity Bank as another bank of record and or set a date for Flores to come into compliance.
“I the clerk does not comply, the clerk can be held in contempt of court, be fined every day, or be forced to sit in jail until the compliance is done.”
Boyd said the only other alternative is taking the issue to the district attorney’s office.
“There’s more than one criminal offense involved,” Boyd said. “To be frank, I don’t want to be involved in it. I don’t want you guys to have to deal with all that. All I want is compliance.”
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns said he understood the accounts were made up of district court funds.
“The district court orders the county clerk to handle these monies in a proper way,” Boyd said.
Flores then surprised Bennett by saying she had transferred the funds from Prosperity Bank to Goliad National Bank.
“Wait a minute,” Bennett said. “Why didn’t you tell us? We’re here discussing this right now. Why didn’t you tell us?”
“I don’t know,” Flores answered.
Bennett replied, “You don’t know?”
Bennett cited Texas Local Government Code 117.123 that requires registry funds to be audited by at the end of each fiscal year by the county auditor or an independent certified public accountant or firm of independent CPAs selected by the commissioners court.
Flores said she handed the necessary paperwork to the county’s outside auditor.
“What you’re telling the court today is that you decided to withdraw all of the money out of Prosperity Bank and you deposited it into Goliad National Bank.”
“Yes, sir,” Flores replied.
“I wish you would have told us, ma’am,” Bennett said. “We wouldn’t be talking about this.”
Bennett said Flores was ordered by the commissioners court to move the accounts on July 25.
“We haven’t heard a word from you since,” Bennett told Flores. “It would eliminate a lot of this stuff if you’d have just told us you moved the accounts into the depository bank. It’s hogwash. ... I would like to know how she is allowed to open up accounts in a depository bank for money that’s controlled by the county.”
“I’m in error for not telling the court,” Flores said. “I’m sorry.”
Boyd recommended an audit of the accounts.
“That would help indemnify the county,” Boyd said. “Moving the money is one thing, but not telling the auditor is a criminal offense.”
“I can provide the information to the county auditor,” Flores said.
Tensions rose when Bruns asked for Charles Clapsaddle, Goliad County Democratic Party Chairman, to speak.
“Sit down, sir! Sit down, sir!” Bennett yelled at Clapsaddle as he stood to speak. (Bruns) is not in charge of this meeting. I am!”
“You’re not a dictator,” Clapsaddle said to Bennett. “He is a commissioner. He can ask me to speak.”
Bennett called on Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Futch to have Clapsaddle be seated.
“Mr. Bruns does not run this court,” Bennett said.
“I’m a part of this court,” Bruns replied. “I have the right to ask him to speak.”
After Clapsaddle returned to his seat, Bennett then redirected the meeting toward Flores.
“You decided you would do something and not tell the court, nor do you give the auditor a chance to look at the stuff,” Bennett said. “It’s very disappointing that everything in this county has to go political. You were in error. You could have said, ‘I made a mistake. I’ll move the accounts tomorrow.’ It could have been that simple. Instead, it has to turn into a production.”
