A memory to share

Just as around the world, countless eyes watched and listened as ceremonies attached to the death of the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II took place, I was transfixed. For me, the funeral services and honors were more personal. I have her letter.
When the death of The Queen’s consort, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was announced on April 9, 2021, I could share her grief. In two days, it would be the anniversary birthday of my late husband, Edward. To be a widow or a widower, of any duration, is a special bond for humans.
Her grief affected me personally. I, too, understood the pain of such a loss. Ed had passed two days after Thanksgiving in 2017, of brain and lung cancer, and sepsis. My older brother by two years, James Audet, would die a few weeks after Prince Philip. Jim chose not to prolong his life through the amputation of his legs following a diagnosis of gangrene starting to develop in those limbs. For 19 years, Jim had defeated chronic kidney disease with regular dialysis out of his home at the end. He did not want his wife, also a Barbara, to have to deal with the additional burden the surgery would create. With doctor approval, he took himself off the machines and died within a few days.
Watching The Queen during her husband’s services numbed me at first as my own grief came rushing back. It does. But it was the expression on her face that struck me most closely. Her sense of isolation even surrounded by family. I did not act immediately. I do not often write letters these days, although in my teens and beyond, I was a healthy correspondent.
Following the loss of Jim, I could not let a moment to bring an additional message of understanding and condolence to Her Majesty go by. Recent photos showed the toll her loss had taken.
So, in the tradition of my generation, I took pen to paper and wrote The Queen. I did not even save a copy. My goal was comfort—perhaps my own as well as hers. I mailed the letter that day, Surprisingly, I had stamps in my wallet left over from Christmas. I almost never have stamps. Appropriately, these were of the Madonna and child. There was a sense of calm that came over me when I tucked that envelope into the mail slot near where I lived at the time. Then, I forgot about it.
Three days before my birthday, I went out to collect newly delivered mail. And in the cliche moment, to my stunned eyes, there was a strange envelope. What had I bought that I had forgotten about, was my first thought. With COVID-19, one did not expect too many family letters to arrive and of course, they seldom did. One could not expect a response from The Queen for this reason, and also, she was in mourning still. My hands actually shook as I entered my home, looking at the return address. In my long life, I had never expected to see Windsor Castle on any mail sent to me. But here it was.
The letter, as was the custom and protocol of the Royal Family, was written as formal correspondence from her Majesty at the direction of her loyal and long-standing Lady In Waiting Susan Hussey. Susan Katherine Hussey, Baroness Hussey of North Bradley, GCVO, nee Waldegrave, born in 1939 and one of the Queen’s closest companions. Her formal title includes a Woman of Bedchamber to Queen Elizabeth II. She is the fifth daughter of the late 12th Earl of Waldegrave. She rode with The Queen on that gloomy day as she traveled to her husband’s funeral service. That day I recall cautioning my own children that I did not think The Queen would live too much longer because of her close relationship to her husband.
I was working at an event in George West on Sept. 8 when I learned that The Queen had died at her Balmoral residence in Scotland. That morning, I had an eerie feeling as I heard her doctors had placed her under a medical advisory. Only two days before, in her usual right as rain fashion, she had greeted the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Sitting in my car, the announcement still took me aback. I so clearly remembered her words to me in the letter. And with a tear or more, I prayed for her. Sitting alone in my car. We had both lost our fathers as young women. So much of my life intertwined with her life and the role she was expected to perform daily. I knew that type of expectation in a much smaller way, but nevertheless as strong and as compelling.
This day, I share the letter with all of you, and recall these lines: “The Queen has been deeply touched by the messages she has received from all round the world and is most grateful for your kind words. … The Queen thought it was particularly kind of you to write at what is a sad time for you, Mrs. Audet and the whole family.”
Today, it is a sad time for the entire world, no matter how you felt about the monarchy. Our newspapers recently honored Women of Distinction. I now add her name to my personal list. Long live The Queen, indeed.
•baudet@mysoutex.com•