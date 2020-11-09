A monsterously successful hunt

GOLIAD – It won’t replace Scare of the Square, nor was it intended to, but the Main Street Goliad is celebrating a successful Monster Hunt that drew people to the courthouse square and allowed children to have the opportunity to find scary skeletons, grim ghosts and worrisome witches around town.
“This is the first year we’ve asked our local businesses to do that and we had a great response,” said Keli Miller, director of Main Street Goliad. “In the spring, a lot of businesses and local homeowners participated in a bear hunt, which gave people a chance to look for bears in windows and snap a picture of them.
“We thought this was a cute little spin on that and something that would be great for this season. It’s not just businesses, but homeowners who could participate as well.”
Those who contributed monsters for the hunt were able to decide how elaborate they wanted their monsters to be, whether printed out displays in windows or more extensive decor, such as full-sized skeletons, a robed ghoul and a witch that suffered an accident while riding her broomstick.
Photos have been posted on the Main Street Goliad Facebook page.
In addition to that event, Main Street Goliad also sponsored a virtual Halloween costume contest featuring children and pets and a storefront decorating contest.
“We enjoy doing different things that are fun for the community,” Miller said. “It’s kind of been a crazy year, so we enjoy doing whatever we can do to give people something fun to focus on.”
