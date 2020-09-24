A new place to Dwell

GOLIAD – In the near future, Goliad will have a new coffee shop and bed and breakfast on the square, as Dwell takes over the spot previously occupied by Mattie’s Bakery and Cafe at 131 S. Courthouse Square, next to Square Gallery.
Dwell is an unconventional name but it evokes the cozy atmosphere owner Amanda Morrow wants customers to enjoy.
“It will be a full coffee shop with an espresso machine and drip coffee and will feature sweets and grab and go items like cinnamon rolls, cookies and muffins,” Morrow said. “There will also be healthy options like energy bites and egg cups.”
As Morrow works to get the shop ready, she said several people have already stopped by and asked about her plans.
“It’s really exciting to see that — people in the community are interested and we want to provide a place where people can hang out, talk to others in the community and feel comfortable,” she said.
Morrow’s goal is to open by the end of October, with a possibility of opening by mid October.
“We will also have a full custom order bake shop with a variety of items available, including special needs for a party,” she said...
