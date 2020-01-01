Driving through its current state on Farm-to-Market Road 1961, some people may not realize they are surrounded by the little community of Ander, but in fact there were many who contributed to make it what it was.
Around the 1850s, families who immigrated from Prussia, Alsace, or Lorraine would land on Texas soil and travel west to find their homes. Some settled north of Goliad near an old Indian trading post that was once owned by a French trader.
A look at the names of these settlers shows a majority of Germans. Naturally, they named their community Hanover, after the city in Germany.
Like most settlers of that time, they were farmers, mostly of hogs, sheep and chickens. Some Hanover settlers also produced money crops. “Welsh-corn” could be bought for 75 cents a bushel; potatoes about a dollar a bushel; a pound of butter for 10 to 12 cents; and beef cost three cents a pound. In 1855, an acre of “unimproved” land could sell for two dollars.
A prominent building to the community was the general merchandise store owned by Tobias Willms from the 1860s to the 1890s until his son took it up. A new building was built in 1901 by Ferdinand Albrecht Sr. and passed through different hands until it finally closed in 1972.
The first gin in Hanover was operated by Louis Jacobs Sr. and was driven by horses that walked on a treadmill. The first blacksmith shop was later converted into a garage and filling station when automobiles became popular. At one point, a small hospital was set up for the sick until it closed in 1920. For freight shipping, Hanover residents had to haul their produce to Cuero or Yorktown since there was not a railroad near.
Church services were in various houses creating a Lutheran mission church called “Eighteen Mile Coleto Creek Church”. Between 1875-76 community members came together to fund the building of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, which was also used as the school. Some regard this church to be the first Lutheran church in Goliad County.
Before Hanover had a post office Mr. Willms would bring mail once a week from Meyersville along with supplies. In 1900, the residents of Hanover decided on establishing a post office, though because another town in Texas was called Hanover, they chose to name it after the then pastor Theodore N. Ander. The post office continued until it was moved to Weser. In 1927, the rural route was created and mail was delivered every day.
The schools moved from church to homes then a new schoolhouse built in 1892, with its first teacher Katie Ander, wife of Pastor Ander. Another schoolhouse was built and used until 1944 when all county schools were closed and children were sent to Goliad. This last schoolhouse would later become the Ander Community Center, maintained by the Ander Community Club, but this was also discontinued.
Only remnants of these old buildings are left and the population has dwindled to only a few of what it once was. I think Ander’s roots could resonate with all Lutherans whose ancestors came from overseas and made their own settlements from scratch.
It is also a symbol of the “it takes a village” saying as everyone pitched in with every needed task at hand for the betterment of Ander itself.
The Goliad Center for Texas History always welcomes more information about Ander and Weesatche into its collections as a way to remember the history and people of the communities..
Carly Shockley is a guest writer for the Goliad Center for Texas History Notes this week.