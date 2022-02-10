GISD superintendent has plans to expand programs, dual-credit opportunities the best interest of our students and our staff.”
Ackley admitted that it has been a challenge to maintain staff morale throughout the district during the pandemic.
“I think it’s getting better,” Ackley said. “As we continue to build our team, we want to make sure that people understand that relationships matter. We need a positive, healthy relationship with each other as adults to be able to serve been able to do is stay open for the most part,” Ackley said. “While a lot of districts’ scores slid in the state, ours did not. We actually showed some gains in some areas. I’m just really proud of the effort that our staff has put in.”
Goliad ISD gave parents the choice to have their children learn remotely or in person at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year. That option lasted only the first six weeks.
“We were asking our teachers to do two jobs,” Ackley said. “They were teaching face-to-face and then trying to service kids that were asynchronous. It just didn’t work out. Learning online just wasn’t in the best interest of our students and our staff.”
Ackley admitted that it has been a challenge to maintain staff morale throughout the district during the pandemic.
“I think it’s getting better,” Ackley said. “As we continue to build our team, we want to make sure that people understand that relationships matter. We need a positive, healthy relationship with each other as adults to be able to serve our kids the way they deserve to be served.”
Ackley’s contract was recently renewed by the Goliad ISD school board and extended three years. Along with coping with COVID-19, Ackley has set a number of goals for the district to achieve in the coming years.
“The No. 1 goal is always academic student performance to improve every day,” Ackley said. “We also want to continue to build quality programs that build the whole kid.”
Ackley said he would like to expand career and technical training options for Goliad ISD students.
“The fact is that not every kid is going to go to college, nor does every kid want to go to college,” Ackley said. “But when they leave our high school, they should be prepared to make a true, honest, good living and raise a family.
“We have to look at the pathways that we are offering and ensure that the core sequence we are offering matches the industrial base certification, so that when those kids can have those certifications to go to work and not have to acquire college debt or trade school debt to get what they need.”
Improving dual-credit options is another priority for Ackley.
“We need to see what offerings we can do better so kids can get their college credit hours to an associate degree or at least close.”
Another goal for Ackley is enhancing the pay scale and benefits for teachers and staff.
“We want to make sure we are truly giving our employees the best benefits package we can,” Ackley said.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•