Advice offered on EMS OT dilemma

GOLIAD – Responding to a chronic problem of overtime pay for Goliad County’s Emergency Medical Services department that has strained the county budget, Alicia Cowley, who has an extensive background in operating an emergency clinic offered her input during a public hearing at the Goliad County Commissioners Court on Sept. 8.
A Goliad County resident, Cowley worked as a registered nurse who has served as manager of multiple emergency departments over 35 years. She retired as an emergency room nurse from Christus Spohn Health Systems.
“I want to talk about the EMS budget,” Cowley said. “For decades I ran an emergency department open 24/7 with a budget of $3 to $5 million, and I had to stick to that budget.”
Cowley noted that the areas of the budget that were the biggest expenses included the sheriff’s department, non-departmental items which include insurance, outside auditing requirements and the appraisal district, and the EMS. She noted uncertain economic times.
