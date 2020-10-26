GOLIAD – After a prolonged debate, primarily between County Judge Mike Bennett and Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns, the Goliad County Commissioners Court authorized additional cash reserves to help the county pay expenses until tax revenue begins to flow into county coffers.
Bennett said the county was facing a budget crunch in which it would have a difficult time making payroll or paying utility expenses through December, until local residents pay their taxes.
After the discussion and debate, commissioners agreed to recode $360,188.22 from their road and bridge reserves to the general fund.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales added the stipulation that he approved the measure as long as it was legal to do so.
Of the money designated by commissioners to replenish the general fund, $100,000 was from the account of Pct. 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards, $89,000 was from Morales, $150,000 was from Pct. 3 Commissioner Mickey White and $21,188.22 was from Bruns.
Bennett expressed concerns with a shortage of cash before commissioners made their vote.
“Cash reserves may be depleted before tax payments start coming in,” he said. “Our county auditor and an outside auditor have warned us that cash reserves are way too low.
“This year three commissioners opted to put ad valorem tax money into their road and bridge fund even though the money in special accounts for road and bridge was about $1.4 million.”
Bruns balked at Bennett’s comments.
“So we’re not supposed to spend money for road and bridge work on the ad valorem side?” Bruns said. “We gave back $2 million.”
Bennett noted there is $1.7 million remaining in cash reserves and there are five or six payrolls left in 2020, as well as utility bills.
“Our best estimate is that we will have $980,000 in payroll expenses and $850,000 in operational expenses (through the remainder of 2020), so we’re going to cut it really, really close,” he said.
“These auditors tell you over and over again we need to start restocking the reserves. Cash reserves are very, very low.”
Bruns asked about the $2 million commissioners recently returned to the general fund.
“So the $2 million is gone already — really?” he said. “Where are you getting that we’re not supposed to spend any money — not supposed to do any roadwork?”
Bennett said money spent on road and bridge projects should be taken from the special road and bridge funds first.
“Here’s the bottom line — it’s a cash issue,” Bennett said. “There’s not enough cash.”
Morales asked Bennett how much money was needed to cover expenses.
“We are expecting expenses to be $1.7 million to get us through the year,” Bennett said.
County Auditor Rusty Friedrichs said that Bruns exceeded his budget by over $20,000 and that none of the other commissioners did.
To resolve that issue, Bruns designated the funds to cover the difference.
Bennett and Bruns then debated whether the county’s budget could be called balanced. While Bennett said it was, Bruns asked if that was the case, then why the county didn’t have the money to cover its expenses.
The debate cycled back to the road and bridge fund issue.
Bruns said when budgetary concerns arise, “come back and we’ll find the money.”
“You’re not the banker for the county,” Bennett said, and Bruns replied that the commissioners court serves as the financial decision-makers for the county.
After commissioners voted to replenish cash reserves, Morales asked, “Is this going to take us to the end of the year?”
“We hope,” Bennett said.
