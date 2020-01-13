Alaniz organizes new Goliad history group

GOLIAD – Ernest Alaniz has formed his own group dedicated to Goliad history.
He announced last week that he has formed the Goliad Historical Society.
He also has established the organization as a 501-(c)(3).
I’ve been working on this since December,” Alaniz explains.
The organization already has a three-member board of directors but he actively is seeking additional membership.
The 501(c)(3) status is what separates the society from the Goliad Historical Commission which lacks the public-funding status.
Alaniz says the focus of the society is to “promote local historical aspects and to educate people about local history.”
Goliad’s 300th anniversary next year has been the focus of Alaniz’s attention for more than a year.
Part of his plans call for historian Dr. Michael Hogan to speak on local history Feb. 29.
Exact location of the talk still is pending.
Alaniz hopes his organization also will help to get Goliad students more interested in local history.
“We need to get them involved,” he urges
He plans to have the society meet each quarter.
“We have so much history here and more than half of it is being ignored,” he says.
Those interested in joining the society should contact Alaniz at goliadhistory@gmail.com.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.