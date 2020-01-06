Alaniz running for mayor

GOLIAD – City Alderwoman Robin Alaniz has announced she is running for mayor.
The 60-year-old was elected to the Goliad City Council in 2015.
“I’ve been on the city council for five years,” she says. “During that time I have been learning the ropes and I think I have something to offer.”
Specifically, Alaniz is concerned about the deteriorating cooperation between the city and the county governments.
“I would like to see a little more cooperation between the county and the city,” she says. “Not that we always would agree on everything, but at least we ought to be cordial.”
Alaniz is adamant that her decision to run implies no criticism of Goliad Mayor Trudia Preston.
“She’s done a good job up to now, but it’s always good to have a little competition,” she says.
Alaniz says she favors any community economic development plan to be based on increased citizen input.
When the council receives a plan from the Economic Development Corporation, for instance, does it include what the citizens want? “It’s something as simple as asking some questions: what do you like about the community, what do you like least and if you were king for a day, what would you change,” she says.
Future council decisions, she says, should be based on the answers to those questions.
“I told myself one thing when I got elected to the city council five years ago,” she says. “I would be able to separate how I might feel personally about something and what would be best for the city.”
Alaniz credits organizational skills learned from being a nurse for the way she says decisions should be made by the council. “I’ve learned it’s best not to do anything fast. You need time to really get into it and getting all the information. Table it until the next time if you have to because there should not be any hurry in doing it quickly.”
Alaniz also says she is aware that if she is elected, she loses her vote as an alderwoman.
“But, there are positives, too,” she says, “such as getting the agendas the way you like it. That’s a big plus.”
While admitting that city-county cooperation is strained, Alaniz says there are ways to deal with the conflict without being confrontational. But, she adds, “maybe I have a lot to learn.”
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.