Aldermen walk out of Goliad City Council meeting

A special meeting called to accept the Goliad finance officer's resignation ended Tuesday night before it began.
As Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses began calling the roll for aldermen present at the meeting, Alderman Robin Alaniz said she didn't believe the meeting should take place because council did not have a proper resignation for Sherry Kuenstler.
"I feel if we continue, there will be some conflicts of interest present," Alaniz said as she got up and walked out of the meeting.
"We will make a note that you were here but did not participate in the meeting," Moses told Alaniz.
Moses continued calling roll of the aldermen.
"I'm here, but I have to agree with Robin," Alderman Mary Gleinser said. "I don't think there's been enough investigation."
Moses then accused Gleinser and Alaniz of a walking quorum.
"It's so obvious about how you all have been talking with each other outside the meeting," said Moses, who called the special meeting to accept Kuenstler's resignation.
After Alderman Luis Rodriguez acknowledged his presence, Moses announced there was a quorum and proceeded to begin the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
"I don't think we do have a quorum," Gleinser said. "I'm leaving."
"It's so obvious about how council has been talking behind my back and my city manager's back," Moses said.
Alaniz came back to the meeting to get her purse.
"Because they are all talking together and have decided that they are going to become a group against the rest of the council, we will call this meeting to a close," Moses said.
Click here to watch video of the meeting.
More on this story coming to mysoutex.com.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•