All about that bass

There was little doubt that James Trevino would wind up being an accomplished musician.
“I come from a long line of musicians from my mom’s side and my dad’s side,” the Goliad High School senior said. “So I got it from both sides.”
Trevino’s family members are primarily guitarists. While Trevino also plays guitar, he has excelled with another instrument – the string bass. Trevino recently took his string bass talents to their highest level by earning first-chair designation at the Texas Music Educators Association’s all-state symphonic band auditions in early February after being selected as one of the top performers by the Association of Texas Small School Bands.
Trevino was second chair as a freshman and sophomore and third chair last year as a junior.
“I just always wanted to get that first-chair spot,” Trevino said. “Last year when I got third chair, it was the lowest chair that I’ve gotten at state. It put me at a low standard that I did not want to be at, so I tried to shoot for a higher standard this year.”
“I’m very proud of James for earning his first-chair spot at state,” said Goliad High School Band Director Zachary McCullough. “At the beginning of the year, he set a goal to get first chair, and it was great to see him reach that goal. He will definitely be missed next year.”
After being awarded first chair, Trevino qualified to perform with other top musicians in an all-state ensemble at the TMEA’s annual convention in San Antonio on Feb. 11. Each year, over 70,000 Texas high school students in band, orchestra and vocal divisions begin the all-state audition process. Only 1,830 are selected to rehearse and perform during the convention.
“There were a lot of nerves at first,” Trevino said of the concert performance. “But after the first couple of pieces, I felt really confident.”
Trevino had to advance through area and region auditions to reach the state competition.
“It takes a lot of practice,” Trevino said. “I spend most of my time at home practicing on my own. There’s always something new to learn on bass.”
Qualifiers for all-state auditions are given “cuts” to rehearse.
“This year, we had three different cuts from three different songs,” Trevino said. “ They’re not often the same song, so you have to go and search every single song and try to match it up. They don’t tell you how fast it is or how slow it is. There’s a lot of homework on each cut, so once you get the cuts figured out, you’ve just got to basically master them.”
Trevino plans on attending the University of North Texas in Denton, where he will major in business and minor in music. He wants to continue fine-tuning his string bass skills while attending college.
“I’m sure when I get to the University of North Texas, it’ll be a lot harder,” Trevino said of his college music studies. “I can learn a lot more from the different professors and I’ll be taking private lessons up there also with a bass professor. So I’m going to improve a lot more.”
