AmeriCorps Seniors Project coming soon

Beginning early 2023, Meals on Wheels South Texas will bring the area’s first-ever AmeriCorps Seniors Project to the Crossroads area and surrounding communities. The new program serves Aransas, Calhoun, DeWitt, Jackson, Lavaca, Goliad, Refugio and Victoria counties.
The project, called Senior Support Services, is funded for a two-year period by an AmeriCorps Seniors grant totaling $191,425 and expands on MOWSTx’s existing services: it will connect senior-age volunteers with senior-age beneficiaries from their own communities, building social support between neighbors.
Volunteers will visit clients in their homes as well as help with basic tasks like healthy meal prep and transportation, with a focus on the social value of helping beneficiaries live more rewarding lives while continuing to live in the homes and neighborhoods they love.
“I think it’s a really special opportunity for our organization and our community,” says Communications Manager Jenn Putman. “Living far away from my own older family members, I know how much it means to know our parents and grandparents have friends looking out for them when we can’t.”
Ultimately, the hope is that volunteers and beneficiaries will forge genuine friendships. Sixty-three percent of seniors in MOWSTx’s service area, versus the statewide number of about 15%, are considered at risk of social isolation; the U.S. Surgeon General describes loneliness as an “epidemic” in our country.
Millions of us experienced that loneliness for the first time during the pandemic, but for many older adults in our neighborhoods, loneliness has long been the reality. That reality can be harmful; it leads to worsened mental and physical health, lower quality of life, and far worse health outcomes when we do get sick.
This new project will help bring community and support to homebound neighbors. We want to help participating senior-age volunteers build social support networks for when they eventually need a helping hand, and it will bring welcome relief to those of us who care about a homebound senior.
Says Putman, “As our family members age, we run into questions like, how is Dad going to get to his haircut? How does Grandma keep her home tidy when she can’t bend or reach above her head? We, as family members, can help to some extent, but we also support our own growing families, and there are only so many hours in a day. Caregiver burnout is real.”
One of the additional goals of the program is to relieve that burnout, allowing families to spend more time being families. Volunteers will help beneficiaries shop for and prepare healthy meals, complete light household chores and run errands. They will also help beneficiaries reach out of town medical appointments.
Our volunteers are not trained healthcare professionals, so they cannot help with sanitary needs or transferring (such as between a bed and a wheelchair).
To make it happen, MOWSTx calls on the community to help. Adults aged 55 and older are invited to apply as an AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer.
To meet eligibility guidelines to serve volunteers must:
• be at least 55 years of age;
• be able to serve 5-40 hours per week;
• pass the required background checks; and
• agree to abide by AmeriCorps Seniors project guidelines and requirements.
Once the background checks are complete, eligible volunteers will attend the required hours of pre-service training and orientation.
Upon completing all pre-service requirements and the required hours of pre-service training and orientation, participants will become certified AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers.
Volunteering provides a wealth of benefits at any age, but it can be especially rewarding for those who’ve retired and want something more to do during the day. The feeling of giving back is great for mental wellbeing, and the ongoing activity keeps brains and bodies healthy.
Added benefits include
• Hourly reimbursement: Eligible volunteers whose income sits below 200% of the federal poverty level can receive a small stipend for their work. (Stipends are not considered normal income by the IRS and will not impact benefits.) Volunteers may have their income reviewed to see if they are eligible. Prospective volunteers may opt out of the review but will not be eligible for a stipend.
• Mileage reimbursement: Volunteers who can provide a valid driver’s license and proof of auto insurance will be reimbursed for mileage accrued when driving their beneficiaries to appointments and errands.
• In-service training: Learn from the MOWSTx team and others how to do more in your neighborhood.
• Secondary insurance coverage: Volunteers who have a valid driver’s license and proof of auto insurance qualify for this benefit to bridge gaps in personal insurance coverage.
• Annual recognition event: Every year, MOWSTx celebrates the volunteers who make its mission happen.
• Branded gear: Represent AmeriCorps Seniors with official shirts and more.
To become a volunteer or obtain a beneficiary application call 361-576-2189, ext. 118, email Project Coordinator Ivana Resendiz at AmeriCorps@mowstx.org or apply now at mowstx.org.
Information submitted by Jenn Putman, Development & Communications Manager, MOWSTx