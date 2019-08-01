And what about the other 13?

Last count, bigamy was a felony in 37 of our 50 states. Sentences range up to 10 years per violation. The largest discrepancy is in prosecution. Bigamy is a low-priority pursuit in some regions.
Here’s to the lefties
The first step on the moon by Neil Armstrong was taken using his left foot.
Forget the bleach
It is against the rules in most table-tennis organizations to wear white shirts while competing in tournaments. The vision problems created are considered to be too severe because of the hi-velocities these players can generate. Allowances might be made for pitty-patters like me.
Secret weapon
A 100-pound woman wearing high-heels exerts more pounds (psi) when walking than a 6,000-pound elephant. Such a pachyderm exerts about 75 psi while a well-heeled lady shall be applying about 1,500 psi at the heel-point of her dangerous zapata. Yikes.
Grown-ups forget
A typically content child can laugh approximately 26 times as often as a mildly gratified adult.
It took 15?
It has long been rumored that some women make a living by marrying men who possess money and\or property. I offer in evidence the famous “wife of Bath” from “Canterbury Tales” and one woman named Kyle McConnell hailing from Roseville, Michigan. McConnell married 15 men and was said to be a tremendous house-keeper. After each divorce, she kept each house. Her pattern of operation was to drain all bank accounts and then move on to another prospect. Someone finally caught on. Love is Grand: La-La-La.
Now, that’s old
Damascus is the capital of Syria. Most historians agree this is the oldest continuously occupied city in the world and no one knows how old the city is or even ventures to offer a guess. Damascus is mentioned in the Bible – and now in this column.
Fair fruit
Grapefruit has been popular since 1893 just prior to being an almost instant hit at the Chicago World’s Fair.
Iberian stopper
I recently read that most cork comes from Spain. I would have guessed wine bottles.
Acquired taste
Sturgeon is the source of some expensive caviar. Sturgeon is said to be worth its weight in gold (almost). I have never tasted the stuff (gold or caviar), but am told the flavor is similar to salty buckshot. I crave to dine on no salty lead.
Misnomer
The ancient name for Amman, the capital of Jordan, was Philadelphia. “Philadelphia” means city of brotherly love. I thought it meant “city of stupid basketball trades.” Now, I know better.
Well, beware of wives wedding for moolah – and have a great day.
