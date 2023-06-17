Anticipated ‘invasion’ hasn’t occurred

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd was so concerned about an influx of undocumented persons crossing through the county after the expiration of Title 42 that he called for a meeting of “select citizens” on May 7 at a Goliad church.
But the “invasion” feared by many in law enforcement has never come to fruition. The Biden Administration reported a drop of nearly 70% in undocumented person encounters two weeks after Title 42 ended on May 11.
The Department of Homeland Security released a report that encounters between undocumented persons and U.S. Border Patrol agents have dropped from 10,000 a day to 3,000 per day since the expiration of Title 42.
Title 42 Covid-19 restrictions were implemented in March 2020 by the Trump Administration in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus in crowded detention facilities. It allowed border agents to rapidly turn back migrants trying to enter from Mexico without allowing them a chance to seek asylum.
Boyd credited the reduction of undocumented persons crossing the border to the efforts of Operation Lone Star, which is a border security initiative launched by Gov. Greg Abbott in March 2021.
“I guess what made a difference for us was that we did not wait for things to kind of happen,” Boyd said. “When we started Operation Lone Star Task Force stuff, instead of just conducting business as usual, turning over illegal aliens to Border Patrol, we actually started conducting large-scale investigations into the smuggling organizations. We had about a two-year investigation where we worked hand-in-hand with the Department of Homeland Security. We identified the primary organization that was in charge of all smuggling throughout this region.”
Boyd said Operation Lone Star, the Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement executed search warrants at houses of alleged cartel members in Houston.
“We arrested all the primary partners in the organization,” Boyd said. “We took $156,000 in cash from their houses. We seized a whole bunch of guns. As a result, it greatly diminished the amount of smuggling that was taking place through Goliad County and counties surrounding us.
“Is it still happening? Yes, of course it is. It’s always going to happen. But we no longer have an organization that was coordinating everything on behalf of the cartels. Because of that, what we’ve seen is very small scale.”
According to Boyd, the number of bailouts and arrests of alleged smugglers in Goliad County had decreased significantly before the expiration of Title 42.
“The Border Patrol and Department of Homeland Security said there were three primary reasons why this happened,” Boyd said. “No. 1, when we formed the task force, we deprived the smuggling organizations of freely using routes through our area. So they started going around us through San Antonio to get to Houston. We then went after them and denied them the access of going around us without us going after them. Then we executed search warrants on their houses and dismantled the organization that was in control of the majority of the smuggling taking place within this region.”
Boyd said the cartels have decided to alter their route due to the success of Operation Lone Star.
“The organization, the folks farther down the chain, actually had a meeting and decided it was no longer feasible to come through this area,” Boyd said. “They have moved their operations to the Eagle Pass and Del Rio area. It’s not going to stop, but the remnants of that organization decided it wasn’t worth coming through here anymore. And so they moved.”
Boyd said in his text to the “select citizens” that he and Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett had met with U.S. Army Special Forces military and “government intelligence folks” about enhanced capabilities of the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office.
Boyd told the Advance-Guard that the “select citizens” were “various people from different geographic locations.” He said 20 to 25 people attended the meeting and insisted its purpose was not to organize a militia.
“It was just an information meeting of people who we had cell numbers for,” Boyd told the Advance-Guard of the gathering at Grace Temple Church.
Boyd said the meeting was to ask the citizens to “communicate with their neighbors, check properties for activity, and report suspicious activity.”
Boyd has spoken on national television talk shows, claiming the government is helping undocumented persons enter the country illegally.
“I was down in Mission on (May 19) after I had been in a meeting with some senators,” Boyd said. “They’re bringing a ton of them over. They’re illegal aliens, but when they get here, they’re handing them papers and keeping them from the public and they’re busing them. They are using roads the public doesn’t have access to to hide the movement of these people from the Americans.”
Boyd contends the government is trying to convert the United States to communism.
“There has been a push for a long time to make America not American anymore,” Boyd said. “It’s just one of a lot of different things that are going on to make a permanent change in the way that America operates. I say that because partners in the federal government tell me straight out that we are in a transition from a republic to a communist state, and it’s all by design. That’s people that are in high levels of government telling me that. I have no reason to doubt them.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•