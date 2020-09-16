GOLIAD – Standing witness to history for well over a century isn’t easy for anyone — not even a tree.
A towering oak tree located at First Baptist Church in Goliad has weathered many seasons since the church was founded in the community in 1849 and was endangered in part because of its successful growth over the years. Its location meant the tree’s branches were sometimes hit by tall trucks driving beneath it.
In an effort to help preserve and protect the tree, officials with the city of Goliad recently hired a certified arborist to provide remediation and help ensure the tree will continue to stand witness to Goliad history for years to come.
Goliad resident Judy Bode described the work to protect the tree as giving it “new lease on life,” noting that it marks the place where on May 7, 1849 a group of 12 settlers built the first Baptist church in Texas west of the Guadalupe River.
“It had become increasingly apparent that this tree needed remediation from stress being caused by a number of factors,” Bode said. “Verified by consulting arborist David M. Vaughan of San Antonio, the primary factors were a raised bed with at least a foot of added soil over the root flare and against the trunk in addition to plantings around the tree that included numerous vines now shading out the canopy of the tree. City workers headed by maintenance director Earl Henning had soon removed the landscape timbers holding the dirt and cut the vines growing up into the tree so they would begin to die and fall away.”
Remediation work wasn’t just about protecting the historic tree, however. City offices are located across from the tree, and multiple limbs falling raised concerns about public safety.
To address the concerns, the city of Goliad hired The Tree Amigos of Corpus Christi for remediation work. Tree Amigos has a certifed arborist on staff and also had an air spade to complete the job.
Tree Amigos owner John Wood evaluated the tree before bringing his team to complete the job. One of the big concerns was a low hanging limb that had been repeatedly hit by a garbage truck, Bode said, adding tat dead or weakened wood throughout the tree would also have to be removed.
Wood said he was excited to be given the opportunity to help save the tree, and offered to do the job at cost so that the city could save money in the process.
On Aug. 29, several Goliad residents, city workers and City Council members gathered to watch Wood work on the tree.
“In the lift of a bucket truck, as he used a chainsaw to first remove the very large injured limb across the street and then to work throughout the tree to identify and remove weak or dead wood, he worked high up in the tree, and his team on the ground worked with precision to gather and remove the limbs that fell, keeping the ground clear,” Bode said. The limbs were fed into a chipper as the mulch being made from this debris had been promised to local residents who wanted it for their yards.
“Kudos to the Council for choosing this positive alternative instead of just tossing it on a burn pile,” Bode said.
The air spade was used to remove dirt from the tree and improve aeration to its roots.
Wood said dirt against the tree trunk and roots holds moisture against the bark which causes rot which will eventually weaken or even kill the tree.
“It can cause the decline and eventual death of a tree,” Bode said. “(Wood) compared it to wearing gym socks and shoes ... for two decades. While all the work on the tree improved its health, this is probably the most crucial in lessening the stress it was under.”
The work done on the tree will help protect public safety and also increase the tree’s potential lifespan.
Brian Yanta, the Goliad County Texas Agrilife extension agent, that the tree and similar trees have already enjoyed a considerably long life.
““These trees have been here more than 200 years and maybe more than 300 years,” Yanta said. “They have seen a lot good times and a lot of bad times.”