The USDA has designates 26 Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas.
This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.
Eligible designated primary counties include Goliad, Refugio San Patricio and Karnes counties. Both Bee and Live Oak counties were designated as eligible contiguous counties.
The two triggering disasters were excessive moisture that occurred from April 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2021 and excessive moisture that began april 1, 2021 and is continuing.
Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
The application deadline date is June 7.
Information submitted by Donna L. Gray, Program Technician Refugio/Goliad County FSA