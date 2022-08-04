Area students earn degrees from UHV

The University of Houston-Victoria has awarded 514 degrees to undergraduate and graduate students who completed their coursework during the spring semester.
Several Refugio and Goliad County students were among those graduates.
Sergio Rene Ruiz, of Tivoli, graduated cum laude and received a Bachelor of Science degree.
Students graduating cum laude had grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.
Marlen Padron, of Refugio, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
Receiving Bachelor of Science degrees were Lizbeth Delgado and James Ro-Shaud Durst of Refugio.
Goliad resident Hope Lynn Willms earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Nathaniel Ray Edison, also of Goliad, received a Bachelor of Science.
Information submitted by UHV