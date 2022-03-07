Adiana Marie San Miguel of Goliad was among students named to the President’s List at Texas A&M University-Kingsville for the fall 2021 semester.
The President’s List requires a grade- point average of 4.00 on all work attempted for a particular semester with a minimum of 15 semester undergraduate hours completed.
Berclair resident Bailey Evan Huber was named to the Dean’s List, which requires a grade-point average of 3.65 with a minimum of 13 semester undergraduate hours completed.
Named to the Honor Roll were Myra Lee Hernandez, Trenton A. Payne, Caden Wayne Rozacky, Ryan J. Speis and Juan Valenzuela, all of Woodsboro, and Josclyn Denae Olbera, of Refugio.
