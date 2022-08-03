Area students recognized for achievement at UHV

The University of Houston-Victoria has released the names of undergraduate students who made its spring 2022 President’s and Deans’ lists.
The President’s List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 grade-point average on all work completed during the spring semester.
Among the area students named to the President’s list were Julie Martinez of Woodsboro; Emily Castaneda of Goliad; Vivian Kiefer and Jason Wollam, both of Tivoli; Makalah Arzola and Jaden Enriquez both of Refugio.
To qualify for the Deans’ List, undergraduates must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
Tivoli resident Desirea Huerta and Refugio residents Lizbeth Delgado and Cassandra Gomez were named to the Dean’s list along with Goliad residents Kayla Stock and Lori Arrizola.
The recognitions are awarded each fall and spring semester. A minimum of nine semester hours is required. Any student who earns a grade of “Incomplete,” D or F during the semester is excluded from consideration.
Students who qualified for the President’s List automatically made the Deans’ List and are not listed twice.
Information submitted by The University of Houston-Victoria