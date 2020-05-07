Back to business

GOLIAD – Business is returning to normal, at least for those who choose to open their doors for customers.
Goliad Main Street Director Keli Miller said that while the governor’s order allows businesses to open, it is not a requirement as some will choose to remain closed because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Some of them are going to be doing that,” Miller said. “There are a lot that are going to still be doing curbside.
“Everyone is doing it at their own pace.”
Mayor Trudia Preston was concerned, saying this is too early for businesses to reopen.
“I think it is a little too soon. That is my personal opinion,” Preston said. “I really do think we are going to have a second wave of the coronavirus.”
While the number of cases remained at seven, four active and three recovered as of Tuesday, April 28, opening businesses now could cause the numbers to rise, she said.
“I think it would have been better if (the governor) could have waited until the middle of May, now that all the testing sites are up and running,” the mayor said. “I think statistics show there may be more positive tests than negative coming soon.”
She hopes people will continue wearing masks as they venture out to shop despite the city’s now outdated ordinance requiring these cloth coverings.
The state order does limit the number of people inside a business to just a quarter of their occupancy.
“I don’t think anyone is going to pay any attention to the 25 percent rule,” the mayor said. She adds that Stripes convenience store was the only business to adhere to her previous ordinance requiring masks and occupancy.
“They are the only corporation, and they are a large corporation, that showed me respect as well as the governor by following our orders verbatim,” Preston said. “I cannot tell you how much I appreciate the respect and professionalism showed to me and the governor’s orders.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.