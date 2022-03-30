Business networking can be intimidating but is a great way to grow a business.
There are typically three types of networking: networking events, networking groups and speed networking.
Networking events are typically an open forum, like a happy hour or brunch, where it is up to each individual to connect with people in the room. These events require business owners/representatives to be invested in meeting people and taking the initiative to introduce themselves to others.
Networking groups are guided events that include an opportunity for each person to tell everyone who they are and what they do, often within 30 seconds to a minute. There are many group models, and some may have rules for joining the group. For instance, some groups require dues while many others are free to attend.
Networking groups often meet on a weekly schedule which allows group members to get to know one another and offer connections to other people in the community. Due to the pandemic, many groups offer a hybrid option of meeting online and in person.
Speed networking is structured and timed interactions with other attendees. They are usually limited to two to five minutes to allow attendees to get to know each other before switching partners. It is important to recognize that this is not designed to rapid-fire sales pitches but to engage with community businesses across a wide range of industries.
A branded name tag should be worn on the right shoulder to allow someone to easily glance at the name while shaking hands.
A business owner/representative should have a 30-second pitch ready in which they are able to say who they are and what they do in a direct concise way.
Business cards should be shared as they help to follow up with a connection with the people met while networking.
It is important to show up early for the meeting. Find a spot and start chatting with the people around nearby, asking about their industry, profession, and what interests they have in attending the networking event. Write down a little bit about each person and what they do.
When making a presentation make eye contact with several members of the group. Minimize distractions and be fully engaged in the moment; carefully listen to others while they are presenting. Telephones should be silenced while presentations are being made.