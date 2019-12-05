Beeville Community Chorus Christmas concert set for Dec. 7 at Goliad State Park

BEEVILLE – The Beeville Community Chorus will perform its annual fall/Christmas concert at the historical mission located in the Goliad State Park on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m.
The choir will open the concert with “Jubilate,” a sacred anthem by Mozart followed by “A Jubilant Call to Praise” by Joseph Martin, a living American composer. The third anthem “How Lovely is Your Dwelling Place” also by Joseph Martin will present Sally Friedlander and Rose Skaife on a special descant section. The choir will then open the Christmas portion of the concert with the traditional French carol, “Sing We Now of Christmas.” Carolyn Heizer will be presented on the solo as the choir performs “Noel” by Matt Redman, Chris Tomlin and Ed Cash, three contemporary Christian songwriters.
Carolyn Heizer, the assistant director, will direct the choir as they sing “This Child of Light,” “Gloria in Excelsis Deo” and “Give Me an Old-Fashioned Christmas.” Dr. James Lee, the artistic director, will direct the choir for the closing number, “God Almighty Is!” by Mary McDonald, an American composer of dynamic sacred music living in Knoxville, Tennessee.
There is a $4 per person park entrance fee. Come early to get a seat inside the mission. Bring a lawn chair in case there are no empty seats inside the mission.
If you miss the concert in Goliad, the choir will be singing on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium in the Gertrude R. Jones Fine Arts Building on the Coastal Bend College campus. The concert will be free and open to the public.