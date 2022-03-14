Two of the five contested Goliad County primary races on March 1 were narrowly decided. The other three appear headed to runoffs.
In unofficial results released on March 1, incumbent county judge Mike Bennett defeated challenger Alicia Cowley by 94 votes to secure the Republican nomination for the Nov. 6 general election.
Bennett will face Democrat Mary Ellen Flores, who is the current county /district clerk, in the Nov. 6 election.
Flores’ replacement appears to be Vickie Quinn, Goliad County’s current chief deputy clerk in the county/district clerk’s office. Quinn defeated current county treasurer Bryan Howard by 145 votes to get the GOP nomination. No Democrat filed for the county clerk office.
Two crowded county commissioner Republican primary races will likely be decided in runoffs.
In the GOP county commissioner Precinct 2 race, David Young received 195 votes (46.1 percent) while Lionel Garcia had 138 votes (32.6 percent) and Robert Zavesky 90 votes (21.3 percent).
Since no candidate reached over 50 percent of the vote, Young and Garcia will likely meet in a runoff. The runoff winner will face Democrat incumbent Alonzo Morales in the general election.
There will also apparently be a runoff between Robert Bone and Kevin Fagg for GOP county commissioner Precinct 4 nomination.
Bone received 212 votes (40.5 percent), Fagg 157 votes (30.0 percent), Matthew Farris 127 votes (24.3 percent) and Staci Holbert 27 votes (0.05 percent).
No Democrat filed for the office.
A third runoff will likely be between Pat Calhoun and Herman Roe II for the GOP justice of the peace No. 1 nomination.
Calhoun received 294 votes (39.1 percent), Roe 291 votes (38.7 percent) and Malinda Garcia Rodriguez 167 votes (22.2 percent).
The runoff winner will face Democrat Sylvia Valdez in the general election.
The results will not become official until they are canvassed at the commissioners court meeting on March 14.
Bennett had 860 votes to Cowley’s 766. Bennett held only a nine-vote edge over Cowley (394-385) in early voting.
“I thank all of those who supported me in my re-election and pledge to continue my efforts to bring long-term economic stability to our county for the good of all our residents,” Bennett said after the primary victory. “My door is always open and I urge anyone with suggestions or concerns to come by the courthouse and have a talk.”
Quinn finished with 869 votes to Howard’s 724.
“I am so thankful to the citizens of Goliad County who have elected me to serve as their next county and district clerk,” Quinn said. “I will continue to provide courteous and prompt service to those who enter the office while striving to achieve the goals that I have outlined in my campaign.”
There were no Democrat primary races for candidates pursuing county offices.
Along with Flores on the Nov. 6 general election ballot will be Alonzo Morales, incumbent county commissioner of Precinct 2, and Sylvia Valdez, challenger for the justice of the peace Precinct 1 office.
Goliad County residents voted overwhelmingly for incumbents in Republican primary statewide races.
Gov. Greg Abbott received 68.8 percent of the 1,611 Goliad County votes in the GOP governor primary.
Goliad County voters supported incumbent Dan Patrick at the polls by 70.6 percent in the lieutenant governor primary.
The tightest statewide race among Goliad County voters was the GOP attorney general primary. Incumbent Ken Paxton received 39.9 percent of the 1,573 votes while challenger George P. Bush received 32.0 percent.
Incumbent Michael Cloud garnered 62.8 percent of the 1,505 Goliad County votes in the U.S. Representative District 27 primary.
In the Democrat primary for governor, Beto O’Rourke received 152 (85.9 percent) of the 177 votes cast in Goliad County.
Mike Collier was the county’s top votegetter in the Democrat lieutenant governor primary with 77 (49.4 percent). Rochelle Mercedes Garza received 94 votes (59.9 percent) in the Democrat attorney general primary.
In the Democrat U.S. Representative District 27 primary race, Maclovio Perez Jr. garnered 75 (48.1 percent) of the 156 Goliad County votes.
