The Berclair Mansion will be featured in the second episode of the paranormal television show "South Texas Haunts" Saturday, Feb. 27. The segment titled "Haunting at Berclair Mansion" will air on KZTV at 6 p.m. and KDF at 7:30 p.m.
Berblair Mansion to be featured on South Texas Haunts
