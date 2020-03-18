BERCLAIR – Four youths are facing charges including engaging in organized criminal activity after officials say they were breaking into vehicles here.
According to the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded during the evening of March 9 to Berclair after someone reported people breaking into vehicles.
“Responding deputies located an adult female and two juveniles – one male and one female – nearby, whom witnesses identified as having been breaking into the vehicles,” according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Deputies also found a 2013 Toyota Corolla nearby, which had been reported stolen from Beeville.
The juveniles were detained, magistrated and released to the custody of their parents.
The woman, identified as 17-year-old Sky Fuentes of Beeville, was arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, unauthorized use of a vehicle and five counts of burglary of a vehicle. She is being held in the Goliad County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bond.
Officials in Goliad and Bee counties initiated a search for the fourth suspect – 19-year-old David Matthew Villarreal of Beeville. According to Beeville Police Chief Robert Bridge, Villarreal was found the next morning walking near the corner of Crockett and Tyler streets in Beeville. He was arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, unauthorized use of a vehicle and five counts of burglary of a vehicle.
Villarreal is being held in the Goliad County Jail in lieu of $72,000 bond.
The Goliad sheriff’s office declined further comment on the incident. The names of the children were not released.