Berclair one step closer to having own volunteer fire department

Goliad County could soon have another volunteer fire department.
Commissioners voted to begin the chartering process for a Berclair Volunteer Fire Department during their meeting on March 13.
“We’re excited about it,” Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said. “It’s going to add another component to our firefighting capabilities here in Goliad County. It will take some of the load off of departments that have been doing the lion’s share for years.”
Robert Zavesky told commissioners there are seven volunteers who have signed up to serve in the department.
Bennett said other volunteer fire departments in the county have offered to donate gear and other equipment.
In other action:
• Commissioners approved the adoption of the Local Emergency Planning Committee bylaws and final rules.
• Commissioners approved the adoption of the National Incident Management System
• Commissioners approved a 2024 Indigent Defense Improvement grant program resolution. The grant is for $129,269.
• Commissioners approved Pct. 2 David Young to sell a Workmaster 60 New Holland tractor.
• Commissioners approved having the Main Street Goliad annual Easter Egg Hunt on the courthouse lawn.
• Commissioners adopted a drug- and alcohol-testing program policy and guidelines for Goliad County R-Transit employees.
• Commissioners approved to pay Golden Crescent for emergency lights for an F150 EMS pickup.
• Commissioners approved using $15,000 out of EMS trust funds for furniture and appliances for the new EMS building.
