Berclair water tower 'could rip open tonight'

By Coy Slavik
Editor
Goliad County commissioners conducted a public hearing on March 27 to receive public input on the county’s application to the Texas Department of Agriculture to receive funds from the Texas Community Development Black Grant Program.
Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said half the grant must be dedicated to one of four low- to moderate-income communities – Berclair, Fannin, Charco or La Bahia. He told the commissioners that the water tower in Berclair was “in dire need of replacement.”
“It’s leaking water,” Bennett said. “If we don’t take action, there’s going to be a lot of folks out there that don’t have anything to drink.”
Pct. Commissioner David Young said the Berclair tower can’t be filled to the top due to leaks.
“Something has to be done pretty quick,” Young said. “The tower has been in service long enough that the landowners and a lot of residents will not have working water wells if this goes down. It’s something the commissioners court needs to act on probably quicker than we’d act on road repair, because it’s going to put some people in a bind if we don’t do it.”
Young said a bullet hole has caused leaks, and there are “leaks popping out everywhere.”
Only one member of the public, Debbie Brumby, wife of Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirby Brumby, spoke during the hearing, and encouraged the court to consider using the funds to replace the Berclair water tower.
“I was on the water supply corporation there for a number of years,” Debbie Brumby said. “This is something that the supply company itself cannot afford to replace. It is something that is direly needed out there to continue that service.”
According to Young, replacing the water tower would take “a month and a half or two month.s minimum,” which could possibly require the county supplying water to the area until the new tower is completed.
“That’s an issue we need to look at,” Young said. “Is there a possibility of getting a 10,000- or 20,000-gallon storage tank? I’m sure we could rent potable water storage tanks for X-number of dollars somehow.”
Young urged the court to come up with a back-up plan for water service in the Berclair area in case of an emergency.
“It could rip open tonight,” Young said of the water tower.
Bennett said he was told a new water tower would cost $250,000.
“It seems to me that to replace that thing that just seems awfully low on the cost to me,” Pct. 4 Commissioner Kevin Fagg said. “It sounds like it’s going to cost a lot more, and we need to be prepared for that.”
“If Berlair turned into an emergency, we think we have adequate funds in the bank to pay for it,” Bennett said. “We’re not going to let those people do without in the meantime.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•