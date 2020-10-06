GOLIAD – The Goliad County Commissioners Court has voted to return $40,000 received for Memorial Auditorium repairs.
The money given to the county included $10,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and $30,000 from the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) insurance fund for repairs to the auditorium’s flooring, which was labeled on insurance claims as having been damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
Although the floor was in fact damaged, County Judge Mike Bennett noted that the damage had been done well before Harvey struck the Texas coast in August 2017.
On the agenda for the commissioners court meeting, the item stated: “Approval of the return of payments from FEMA and insurance for fraudulent Hurricane Harvey claims for auditorium repairs.”
“We have some money we need to give back,” Bennett told commissioners.
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns noted that the repair work was needed for the auditorium floor and that in the case of TAC the insurance wasn’t just intended to be hurricane related.
“The TAC insurance was property insurance,” Bruns said. “I’ve talked to TAC about that money, and it doesn’t seem like they have a problem with paying that insurance claim because it was damage to the building.
“It was done before the hurricane, we all know that, but why would we return insurance money (from TAC) on that building?”
Bennett said the damage was improperly listed as being caused by the hurricane, making it necessary to return the money.
“Because it was marked for damage that occurred during Hurricane Harvey — that’s the way it was labeled,” Bennett said. “As David (Bruns) said, these damages occurred a long time before Harvey came to town. It’s just better in my opinion to be square all the time.”
Since there was legitimate damage to the auditorium floor, Pct. 3 Commissioner Mickey White asked if a claim could be resubmitted to TAC.
“We can return this money because it’s hooked into FEMA, but we can reapply for insurance the right way without FEMA being involved, can’t we?” he asked.
Bennett said that might depend on deadlines and timing for claims.
“It might be a little late — I couldn’t speak to that,” he said. “We can check with TAC and see what they have to say.”
White affirmed that returning the money is the right thing to do but suggested the county follow-up on resubmitting the claim properly.
“We can certainly look into that question,” Bennett said. “I’m not wild about returning money, but it was represented by Goliad County as Harvey damage and clearly it wasn’t.
“In my opinion we don’t need to do anything that’s not out in the open.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales Jr. suggested revisiting the claim with TAC.
Commissioners unanimously approved returning the money to FEMA and TAC.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•