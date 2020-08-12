Bingo or bust?

GOLIAD – Should bingo be allowed in Goliad? That is the question now poised to voters on the November ballot.
The location in question is the Empresario Restaurant, which closed earlier this year.
“We discontinued our restaurant operations earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jay Kolb during a presentation to city council recently.
This new venture, he said, is an effort to “foster charitable contributions to our community and try to do some good with that building for our community.”
Bingo parlors are vastly different than the eight-liner rooms such as those which have made the news here in Berclair.
Barbara Boulware-Wells, city attorney, said, “This is not at all an eightliner room, nor are we authorizing eightliners.”
The regulations, she said, for bingo are far more stringent than those for game rooms.
“Bingo operations can only be open three days a week and no more than six hours a day,” Kolb said during a previous council meeting.
He added that a significant portion of the proceeds from the bingo games would go back to different charities, such as the Goliad Education Foundation and food bank.
“There are substantial payouts that immediately go back to the people participating in bingo,” he said. “The rest is really directed at charitable organizations.
“We think we could make a meaningful impact on many charities operating in this community.”
When questioned about the financial benefit, the elder of the family, John Kolb, said, “Our main consideration is that this would be a way to bring people together in Goliad as a community activity plus the tremendous benefits we could provide to charities.