One of the best indicators of water quality in the San Antonio River is seldom seen.
Freshwater mussels serve as the “liver of the rivers” for biologists as they filter water and provide information on the health of an ecosystem.
“They’re an intolerant organism,” said Chris Vaughn, senior aquatic biologist for the San Antonio River Authority. “They’re very good to have in your backyard. They are an indicator for good water quality, good habitat quality, and the intact fish community. The types of mussels and the numbers of mussels we find tell us a lot about the intactness of the system as a whole.”
Vaughn and Zoe Nichols, SARA aquatic biologist, were in Goliad County on March 7 to scout the San Antonio River banks on the property of Gary and Alicia Cowley.
According to Vaughn, freshwater mussels inhabit much of the lower San Antonio River, but populations have drastically declined over the years in the upper portions of the river due to declining water quality and quantity.
“The water quality here is good,” Vaughn said. As we go downstream, the water improves drastically.”
SARA is an active participant in the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Texas Clean Rivers Program, which was established in 1991.
“We are one of the larger partners in that we have about 100 routine water sites throughout the San Antonio basin,” Vaughn said. “We have a ton of water quality data for this area. We can actually look at in real time the E. coli and ammonia levels. We can see what metals are in the water. There are all kinds of parameters we can get as we go further downstream.”
Vaughn said there are approximately 13 to 14 species of mussels in the area.
“They’re kind of the liver of the rivers,” Vaughn said. “They are a filter-feeding organism. They are also good bank stabilizers.”
“They are kind of like the canaries in the coal mine,” Nichols said. “If you knew there used to be a healthy freshwater mussel community in your backyard but now there’s not, there’s definitely something wrong. It could be pollution, it could be water quality. We want to make sure they maintain their population.”
Vaughn and Nichols expect to come to the site on the Cowley’s property twice during an eight-week period beginning this month.
“Our season is March to October every year,” Vaughn said. “We’ll do each site twice a year. We try to do them once during the hottest part of the year and once during the cooler season.”
According to Vaughn, there isn’t much science to collecting their specimens.
“We primarily kayak,” Vaughn said. “There are all kinds of habitats throughout the river. We try to survey each of them equally. We’ll get out of the kayak and just kind of grub around. We’ll literally be on our hands and knees digging through mud. It’s not very romantic.”
