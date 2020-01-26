Bowing and puffing their way to state

GOLIAD – One plays the double bass, another plays a tuba.
Years ago, they chose their instruments because of the size. Their preference has resulted in the two high school band members going to a state music contest in mid-February.
Music came early for 14-year-old James Trevino, a GHS freshman.
“I started playing the guitar when I was 10,” he says.
Because of his familiarity with stringed instruments, in the sixth grade middle-school music class he chose the double bass, an instrument taller than he was.
While the band uses a double bass in its concerts, the instrument is not used in marching band. While marching, Trevino plays percussion.“
Of the choices, “it was the biggest,” he says.
The hardest thing about it isn’t playing it, he says. “It’s carrying it around” – a concern voiced by his parents, James and Tracey, when they looked at the size of the double bass and the size of their car.
“It looks like we’re carrying a body bag around,” Trevino says, and laughs.
The strings on a double bass are thick, which took some time to get used to. “It hurt for a while to play it,” Trevino says, “but eventually you grow callouses on your fingertips.”
Size also was a factor for 16-year-old Tristen Bennett, a junior at GHS.
“I had to choose an instrument in the sixth grade,” he remembers. “The tuba was the biggest.”
Parents Brett and Kara agreed with the choice, despite the mass of brass.
That size, he admits, is one of the more difficult aspects of playing it.
Bennett can switch from the upright tube to the wrap-around-shoulder sarrusophone.
Their penchant for playing notes in the bass clef earned Bennett a second place in an area competition early this month in Orange Grove.
“I was one of 14 competitors,” he explains.
The second-place award automatically meant he would compete in a state contest in San Antonio in mid-February.
At the same contest, Trevino won first, which automatically earned his place in the state contest.
Although still in high school, both have their eyes on college.
Bennett plans to study both music and aviation; Trevino also plans for college as a music major.
GHS Band Director James Snider couldn’t be prouder.
“Tristan and James took the time to practice, which is what a lot of student’s don’t do. Practice is what it takes,” he says.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press