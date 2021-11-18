Boyd speaks at GCRSP meeting

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd presented the program to the Goliad County Retired School Personnel during the group’s recent meeting held at the Baptist church.
He spoke about the problems he has in the county and his obligation to protect the Goliad citizens. The sheriff named drugs and the undocumented individuals who pass through the county daily as his main concerns. Boyd was able to answer many questions from the group during the informative meeting.
Members received their information books for the year and several items of business were discussed, including the annual book drive. GCRSP members are encouraged to bring elementary-age books to the Dec. 8 meeting. The meeting will be held at the Goliad Middle School cafeteria.
Goliad County Retired School Personnel and others who want to make contributions can also drop off books at the Goliad Senior Citizen Center.
The scholarship account and the Scholarship Game Night in March were also discussed.
Members were also made aware of several scams that have been circulating and how to avoid them.
Donations were made to the Ministerial Alliance and the State Retired Teacher Foundation. Members were reminded to keep track of their community service hours for the year. These will be reported in January.
Door prizes were awarded after the meeting.